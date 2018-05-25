Seattle Seahawks training camp: Complete coverage

NFL teams will head off for training camps at the end of July. To tide you over until the official report dates, here's a few things to know about the Seattle Seahawks.

2017 record: 9-7

Training camp schedule: TBA

Three players to watch: Russell Wilson, Bobby Wagner, Earl Thomas

Post-draft analysis, courtesy Herbie Teope: Quarterback Russell Wilson has been sacked at least 40 times in five of his six professional seasons. He's clearly been on the bad end of hits, so what did the Seahawks do to protect the franchise quarterback during the offseason? They signed veteran guard D.J. Fluker during free agency and waited until the fifth round to select offensive tackle Jamarco Jones. Seattle returns four starters from the 2017 offensive line -- center Justin Britt, left tackle Duane Brown, right tackle Germain Ifedi and guard Ethan Pocic -- and Fluker should compete immediately for a starting job. Tackle George Fant also returns from a torn ACL suffered during the 2017 preseason and should be ready to compete for a spot during training camp. Nevertheless, the Seahawks are placing a lot of confidence in new position coach Mike Solari, who replaced Tom Cable, to fix protection issues.

