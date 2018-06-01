LeBron James vs. Tom Brady: Who Is the G.O.A.T.?

As LeBron James plays in yet another Finals series, the four-time NBA MVP continues to put on historic performances. Thursday night, James had 51 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists in Game 1, but the King's Cavs lost (in epic fashion) to the Warriors 124-114 in overtime.

There's another all-time great who can relate to how James is feeling. Earlier this year, in Super Bowl LII, Tom Brady completed 28 of 48 passes for 505 yards and three touchdowns. Despite posting a QB rating of 115.4 (his highest of the eight Super Bowls he's played in), Brady and the Patriots lost to the Eagles 41-33.

That being said, James is playing in a seven-game series rather than one game, so he still has a chance to ascend further into the G.O.A.T. stratosphere. If Bron wins his fourth championship, he'll have more rings than legends like Larry Bird and will strengthen his case for being the greatest basketball player ever.

The parallels of James' and Brady's greatness goes beyond championships -- they both have chased legendary figures that will always be the G.O.A.T. in some fans' eyes. Many argue that James will always be behind Michael "6/6, no need for a Finals Game 7" Jordan. Some say Brady will forever be chasing the ghost of Joe "never lost a Super Bowl" Montana.

Bron and TB12 also rose to greatness in the social media era where the voices of stans and haters are no longer reserved for barbershops and the stands. Also, the rules of the NBA and NFL have changed a lot since the days when Jordan and Montana were collecting rings. Rather than comparing Brady and James to greats who came before them, we think it's more appropriate to look at how they stack up vs. each other. So, who is the greatest athlete of this generation -- Brady or LeBron?

Check out a breakdown of their accolades in the carousel below and give your opinion in the comment section.