NFL training camp preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

NFL teams will head off for training camps at the end of July. To tide you over until the official report dates, here's a few things to know about the Pittsburgh Steelers.

2017 record: 13-3

Training camp schedule: TBA

Three players to watch: Ben Roethlisberger, Le'Veon Bell, Antonio Brown

Post-draft analysis, courtesy Jeremy Bergman: The very public squabble over mentoring responsibilities under center in Pittsburgh has distracted from the fact that, while the Steelers still have a very capable veteran quarterback on offense in Ben Roethlisberger, they do not have their quarterback on defense, Ryan Shazier. And that spells trouble for a Steelers unit that was last seen surrendering five touchdowns to an attack piloted by Blake Bortles. After the two-time Pro Bowl LB suffered a severe spinal injury in Week 13, Pittsburgh's run defense imploded with Vince Williams and Sean Spence left at ILB. Pittsburgh allowed the third-most rushing yards per attempt (5.07) after Shazier's injury (compared with 4.16 beforehand) and lost in the Divisional Round to the Jaguars. With Shazier out at least for the 2018 season, Pittsburgh will look to Williams and Jon Bostic to take up the mantle in the middle of the field. Who will fill the sizeable leadership void left by Shazier?