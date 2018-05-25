Philadelphia Eagles training camp: Complete coverage

NFL teams will head off for training camps at the end of July. To tide you over until the official report dates, here's a few things to know about the Philadelphia Eagles.

2017 record: 13-3

Training camp schedule: TBA

Three players to watch: Carson Wentz, Jay Ajayi, Fletcher Cox

Post-draft analysis, courtesy Herbie Teope: Quarterback Nick Foles deserves a lot of credit for helping guide the Eagles to a Super Bowl win. But this team belongs to Carson Wentz, who underwent surgery in mid-December to repair a torn ACL. Wentz has not been medically cleared yet, but he has publicly stated his goal is to be ready by the regular-season opener against the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 6. Coach Doug Pederson, however, pumped the brakes during rookie minicamp, indicating the Eagles will play it smart with Wentz and not rush him back onto the field. With Foles in the mix, there won't be a need for the team's franchise quarterback to hurry the recovery process.

