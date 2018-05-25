NFL training camp preview: Oakland Raiders

NFL teams will head off for training camps at the end of July. To tide you over until the official report dates, here's a few things to know about the Oakland Raiders.

2017 record: 6-10

Training camp schedule: TBA

Three players to watch: Derek Carr, Amari Cooper, Khalil Mack

Post-draft analysis, courtesy Jeremy Bergman: The Return of Chucky to the East Bay was a headline-grabbing hire that promised to provide SEO-friendly zingers and countless screen-captured memes. So far, Gruden's second go-around in Oakland has instead produced risky draft selections and questionable analytics philosophies. When Gruden said at the NFL Scouting Combine that he wanted to throw football back to 1998, he wasn't kidding. Oakland loaded up on backfield blockers in free agency by signing Lee Smith, Derek Carrier and Keith Smith to pair with Jared Cook. Gruden attempted to establish his "culture" by jettisoning Marquette King and Cordarrelle Patterson, despite their reputations as top-tier special teams aces. The new head coach also remade the receiving corps, replacing Michael Crabtree with Jordy Nelson, Martavis Bryant and Ryan Switzer, a motley crew with incongruous receiver traits. Draft experts said Oakland reached for an offensive lineman (Kolton Miller) in the first round with other needs on the board, took risks on question marks Arden Key and Maurice Hurst and failed to address the secondary until the fourth round. It's too early to presume how Gruden's Raiders will fare in 2018, but it's vital that, in taking these bold personnel and tactical risks, the coach doesn't go bust before the franchise even lands in Vegas.