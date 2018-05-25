NFL training camp preview: New York Giants

NFL teams will head off for training camps at the end of July. To tide you over until the official report dates, here's a few things to know about the New York Giants.

2017 record: 3-13

Training camp schedule: TBA

Three players to watch: Saquon Barkley, Odell Beckham, Landon Collins

Post-draft analysis, courtesy Herbie Teope: Quarterback Eli Manning enters his 15th season following a disappointing 2017 campaign, one that saw Manning throw for the third-fewest touchdowns passes (19) and the second-lowest yards per attempt (6.1) in his accomplished career. He was also benched for a game by then-head coach Ben McAdoo before returning to the starting lineup to close out the season. Now 37, Manning should be primed for a comeback when considering the presence of new offensive-minded head coach Pat Shurmur, a healthy Odell Beckham Jr. at wide receiver and the arrival of electrifying running back Saquon Barkley, whom the Giants selected as the second overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.