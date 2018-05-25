New York Giants training camp: Complete coverage

NFL teams will head off for training camps at the end of July. To tide you over until the official report dates, here's a few things to know about the New York Giants.

2017 record: 3-13

Training camp schedule: TBA

Three players to watch: Saquon Barkley, Odell Beckham, Landon Collins

Post-draft analysis, courtesy Herbie Teope: Quarterback Eli Manning enters his 15th season following a disappointing 2017 campaign, one that saw Manning throw for the third-fewest touchdowns passes (19) and the second-lowest yards per attempt (6.1) in his accomplished career. He was also benched for a game by then-head coach Ben McAdoo before returning to the starting lineup to close out the season. Now 37, Manning should be primed for a comeback when considering the presence of new offensive-minded head coach Pat Shurmur, a healthy Odell Beckham Jr. at wide receiver and the arrival of electrifying running back Saquon Barkley, whom the Giants selected as the second overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Back to training camp main page