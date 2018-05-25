NFL training camp preview: New Orleans Saints

NFL teams will head off for training camps at the end of July. To tide you over until the official report dates, here's a few things to know about the Los Angeles Rams.

2017 record: 11-5

Training camp schedule: TBA

Three players to watch: Drew Brees, Alvin Kamara, Marshon Lattimore

Post-draft analysis, courtesy Herbie Teope: The Saints' rushing attack, which finished the 2017 season ranked fifth in the league, suffered a setback with the announcement of Mark Ingram's four-game suspension for violating the league policy on performance-enhancing substances. New Orleans remains in good shape to ride out Ingram's absence given the presence of Alvin Kamara, who totaled 1,554 yards from scrimmage and 13 touchdowns last season en route to being named the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year. Nevertheless, the Saints want to play it smart and not overwork the dynamic second-year pro. Short of bringing in a veteran, the Saints will see what Jonathan Williams, Trey Edmunds, Daniel Lasco and rookie Boston Scott can do to earn a complementary role to Kamara.