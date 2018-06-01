Move The Sticks Podcast: Year of the Defensive Line?

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks invite Michael Berger, former NFL Network producer and current Executive Sports Producer at one of the top virtual reality companies, to talk about how VR is impacting both the NBA and NFL scouting communities (00:47). DJ and Bucky also take a quick look at the loaded incoming defensive line class (16:55) before the guys scrutinize Bucky's latest edition of Scout's Notes (25:22). The guys wrap the show by diving into the comments section and playing the very first game of "Truth or Troll?" (33:10)

LISTEN to the episode here:

SUBSCRIBE on Apple Podcasts & Google Play: