New England Patriots training camp: Complete coverage

NFL teams will head off for training camps at the end of July. To tide you over until the official report dates, here's a few things to know about the New England Patriots.

2017 record: 13-3

Training camp schedule: TBA

Three players to watch: Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Dont'a Hightower

Post-draft analysis, courtesy Jeremy Bergman: The existential worries in Foxborough this offseason revolved around the decline of the empire: a potential schism between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick here, Rob Gronkowski retirement rumors there. But there are more pressing issues with the Pats than the #EndOfAnEra, namely on the offensive line. After losing LT Nate Solder -- and his 1,114 regular-season snaps -- in free agency, New England has question marks at both tackle positions, considering RT Marcus Cannon is still recovering from ankle surgery that prematurely ended his 2017 season. Isaiah Wynn, a first-round rookie out of Georgia, is pegged to start in Solder's place -- but many thought he would be moving to guard in the NFL, and at 6-foot-2, the newbie is way undersized compared to his predecessor. The other options at left tackle include last year's right tackle fill-in, LaAdrian Waddle, and former Niners tackle Trent Brown. The last thing Brady needs entering his age 41 season is uncertainty on the offensive line, especially on his blind side. Will veteran O-line coach Dante Scarnecchia have his unit figured out by the end of training camp?

