Minnesota Vikings training camp: Complete coverage

NFL teams will head off for training camps at the end of July. To tide you over until the official report dates, here's a few things to know about the Minnesota Vikings.

2017 record: 13-3

Training camp schedule: TBA

Three players to watch: Kirk Cousins, Stefon Diggs, Xavier Rhodes

Post-draft analysis, courtesy Herbie Teope: The Vikings got their franchise quarterback when they signed Kirk Cousins to a three-year, $84 million deal during free agency. Now, can Minnesota fully protect its investment? The Vikings entered the draft in need of a guard after 13-year veteran Joe Berger announced his retirement in March. The Vikings, however, stayed out of the early run on interior linemen before using a second-round pick (62nd overall) on Brian O'Neill. The rookie offensive lineman has the versatility to play left and right tackle, but that doesn't address the immediate need for an interior blocker.

Back to training camp main page