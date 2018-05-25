Miami Dolphins training camp: Complete coverage

NFL teams will head off for training camps at the end of July. To tide you over until the official report dates, here's a few things to know about the Miami Dolphins.

2017 record: 6-10

Training camp schedule: TBA

Three players to watch: Ryan Tannehill, Danny Amendola, Cameron Wake

Post-draft analysis, courtesy Jeremy Bergman: We're two seasons into the Adam Gase experiment in Miami, and the Dolphins are still breaking even: 10-6 with a postseason berth one year, 6-10 on the Jay Cutler roller coaster the next. Miami's reputation as a milquetoast, middling operation has so far held in the Gase era, but this offseason, the straight-shooting coach shook it up a bit. Gone are Ndamukong Suh, Jarvis Landry, Julius Thomas and Mike Pouncey, all victims of a roster purge in the name of CULTURE FIT. In Landry's stead, Miami sought out similar skill sets, lighter on the skill, in Danny Amendola and Albert Wilson. Suh switched locales with edge rusher Robert Quinn; Thomas has been replaced by blue-chip rookie Mike Gesicki; and Miami traded for Daniel Kilgore to fill in for Pouncey. The Dolphins' reshaping is completely of Gase's design, but will it produce a winner? If not, perhaps the problem isn't the players on the roster, but the man who's coaching them.

Back to training camp main page