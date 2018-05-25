NFL training camp preview: Los Angeles Rams

NFL teams will head off for training camps at the end of July. To tide you over until the official report dates, here's a few things to know about the Los Angeles Rams.

2017 record: 11-5

Training camp schedule: TBA

Three players to watch: Todd Gurley, Aaron Donald, Ndamukong Suh

Post-draft burning question, courtesy Herbie Teope: The Rams come off a division-winning season and an 11-5 record, but the team wasn't playing around during the offseason, adding numerous high-profile players. Pro Bowl cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib (acquired via trade) provide a tremendous boost to the team's secondary, while three-time All-Pro defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh pairs with reigning DPOY Aaron Donald on the defensive line to give opposing offensive coordinators nightmares. Then, the Rams bolstered their offense by acquiring wide receiver Brandin Cooks in a draft-day trade with the New England Patriots. On paper, the Rams look like a team made for "Madden." The challenge will be to maintain the cohesion Los Angeles enjoyed in 2017 en route to a postseason berth. Look no further than the 2011 Eagles team, which was dubbed the Dream Team after a flurry of notable offseason additions -- and finished 8-8. The amount of star power on a single team doesn't mean much if there's no chemistry.