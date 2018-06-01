NFL Twitter reacts to a crazy Game 1 of the NBA Finals

LeBron. Curry. Durant. Questionable calls. And a player forgetting what the score was.

The first game of the 2018 NBA Finals was an emotional rollercoaster ride for viewers -- and some of those viewers play professional football. Whether it's a missed free throw or a missed tackle, NFL players and NBA players understand what it's like to face championship-level pressure head-on. A lot of them know what it's like to come out on the losing end, too.

Some didn't hold back their critiques, others felt sympathy for J.R. Smith's error. That being said, nearly everyone on NFL Twitter voiced some kind of opinion when the Golden State Warriors closed out a wild 124-114 OT win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. From Aqib Talib to Marquette King, here's how NFL Twitter reacted to Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Rams WR Brandin Cooks

Iâm crying myself to sleep tonight â Brandin Cooks (@brandincooks) June 1, 2018

Broncos P Marquette King

When ya girl say she wants Cheesecake Factory n y'all go then she say she don't know what she wanna eat... pic.twitter.com/ig3ZL1mKLB â Marquette King (@MarquetteKing) June 1, 2018

Titans WR Michael Campanaro

I was video taping myself Incase they won... natural reaction to JR play pic.twitter.com/PJb4doTpsy â Michael Campanaro (@MikeCamp_12) June 1, 2018

Redskins CB Josh Norman

JR tho â *Joshua R. Norman (@J_No24) June 1, 2018

Seahawks OT Duane Brown

Vikings WR Stefon Diggs

Lebrons face just killed me â DIGGS (@stefondiggs) June 1, 2018

Browns WR Jarvis Landry

SMH â Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) June 1, 2018

Jets S Jamal Adams and Redskins RB Derrius Guice

Lmao just being JR â 2ï¸â£9ï¸â£ (@DhaSickest) June 1, 2018

Lions WR Marvin Jones Jr.

Un-be-liev-a-ble what just happened in that dam game ... just unbelievable... â Marvin Jones Jr (@MarvinJonesJr) June 1, 2018

Packers RB Ty Montgomery

Former Texans RB Arian Foster

bron steph and klay pic.twitter.com/z42VsVFqh6 â feeno (@ArianFoster) June 1, 2018

Rams CB Aqib Talib

Free throws! Free throws! Free throws!!! â AqibTalib21 (@AqibTalib21) June 1, 2018

Raiders LB Tahir Whitehead

I kinda feel bad for JR. â Tahir Whitehead (@Big_Tah47) June 1, 2018

Panthers WR Torrey Smith