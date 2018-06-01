NFL Twitter reacts to a crazy Game 1 of the NBA Finals

LeBron. Curry. Durant. Questionable calls. And a player forgetting what the score was.
The first game of the 2018 NBA Finals was an emotional rollercoaster ride for viewers -- and some of those viewers play professional football. Whether it's a missed free throw or a missed tackle, NFL players and NBA players understand what it's like to face championship-level pressure head-on. A lot of them know what it's like to come out on the losing end, too.
Some didn't hold back their critiques, others felt sympathy for J.R. Smith's error. That being said, nearly everyone on NFL Twitter voiced some kind of opinion when the Golden State Warriors closed out a wild 124-114 OT win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. From Aqib Talib to Marquette King, here's how NFL Twitter reacted to Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
Rams WR Brandin Cooks
Iâm crying myself to sleep tonightâ Brandin Cooks (@brandincooks) June 1, 2018
Broncos P Marquette King
When ya girl say she wants Cheesecake Factory n y'all go then she say she don't know what she wanna eat... pic.twitter.com/ig3ZL1mKLBâ Marquette King (@MarquetteKing) June 1, 2018
Titans WR Michael Campanaro
I was video taping myself Incase they won... natural reaction to JR play ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/PJb4doTpsyâ Michael Campanaro (@MikeCamp_12) June 1, 2018
Redskins CB Josh Norman
JR tho ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½â *Joshua R. Norman (@J_No24) June 1, 2018
Seahawks OT Duane Brown
Duane Brown (@DuaneBrown76) June 1, 2018
Vikings WR Stefon Diggs
Lebrons face just killed me ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½â DIGGS (@stefondiggs) June 1, 2018
Browns WR Jarvis Landry
SMHâ Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) June 1, 2018
Jets S Jamal Adams and Redskins RB Derrius Guice
Lmao just being JRâ 2ï¸â£9ï¸â£ (@DhaSickest) June 1, 2018
Lions WR Marvin Jones Jr.
Un-be-liev-a-ble what just happened in that dam game ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ââï¸... just unbelievable...â Marvin Jones Jr (@MarvinJonesJr) June 1, 2018
Packers RB Ty Montgomery
How bro?! How?!â Ty Montgomery (@TyMontgomery2) June 1, 2018
Former Texans RB Arian Foster
bron steph and klay pic.twitter.com/z42VsVFqh6â feeno (@ArianFoster) June 1, 2018
Rams CB Aqib Talib
Free throws! Free throws! Free throws!!!â AqibTalib21 (@AqibTalib21) June 1, 2018
Raiders LB Tahir Whitehead
I kinda feel bad for JR.ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ââï¸â Tahir Whitehead (@Big_Tah47) June 1, 2018
Panthers WR Torrey Smith
I havenât laughed this hard on Twitter in a long time...folks are hilariousâ Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) June 1, 2018