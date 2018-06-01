NFL Twitter reacts to a crazy Game 1 of the NBA Finals

Print
  • By Nick Toney
More Columns >

LeBron. Curry. Durant. Questionable calls. And a player forgetting what the score was.

The first game of the 2018 NBA Finals was an emotional rollercoaster ride for viewers -- and some of those viewers play professional football. Whether it's a missed free throw or a missed tackle, NFL players and NBA players understand what it's like to face championship-level pressure head-on. A lot of them know what it's like to come out on the losing end, too.

Some didn't hold back their critiques, others felt sympathy for J.R. Smith's error. That being said, nearly everyone on NFL Twitter voiced some kind of opinion when the Golden State Warriors closed out a wild 124-114 OT win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. From Aqib Talib to Marquette King, here's how NFL Twitter reacted to Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Rams WR Brandin Cooks

Broncos P Marquette King

Titans WR Michael Campanaro

Redskins CB Josh Norman

Seahawks OT Duane Brown

Vikings WR Stefon Diggs

Browns WR Jarvis Landry

Jets S Jamal Adams and Redskins RB Derrius Guice

Lions WR Marvin Jones Jr.

Packers RB Ty Montgomery

Former Texans RB Arian Foster

Rams CB Aqib Talib

Raiders LB Tahir Whitehead

Panthers WR Torrey Smith

Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0