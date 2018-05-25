Jacksonville Jaguars training camp: Complete coverage

NFL teams will head off for training camps at the end of July. To tide you over until the official report dates, here are a few things to know about the Jacksonville Jaguars.

2017 record: 10-6

Training camp schedule: TBA

Three players to watch: Blake Bortles, Marqise Lee, Taven Bryan

Post-draft analysis, courtesy Jeremy Bergman: There was little to tinker with this offseason on Jacksonville's masterfully constructed roster (never thought I'd type those words in order), so the Jags loaded up on their strengths, signing guard Andrew Norwell and drafting defensive tackle Taven Bryan. But one region of the roster that remains still untamed is the receiving corps. With 2016 starters Allen Robinson and Allen Hurns outta there, the Jags are left with a WR group that runs 11 deep and is headlined by Marqise Lee and Colts castoff Donte Moncrief. Blake Bortles survived -- and at times, thrived -- last season with a ragtag WR corps, but the Jags' front office only rewarded him in free agency with Moncrief and tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins. Behind Lee and Moncrief, who have plenty of starting experience, are a weedy cavalcade of backups (Keelan Cole, rookie D.J. Chark, Dede Westbrook, Rashad Greene, Jaydon Mickens). It's hard to make heads or tails of these WR3 wannabes, but as last season proved in Duval, the most unlikely of names can make the largest contributions down the stretch.

