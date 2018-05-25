Houston Texans training camp: Complete coverage

NFL teams will head off for training camps at the end of July. To tide you over until the official report dates, here are a few things to know about the Houston Texans.

2017 record: 4-12

Training camp schedule: TBA

Three players to watch: Deshaun Watson, J.J. Watt, Jadeveon Clowney

Post-draft analysis, courtesy Jeremy Bergman: I don't want to stomp on all the good feelings that came out of Deshaun Watson's abbreviated-but-raging rookie season and all the burgeoning optimism in Houston-area office spaces and fantasy circles that the Texans are set for seasons with a franchise quarterback of this era. (A leader under center who can evade the rush, throw the deep ball and scamper for first downs with equal ability -- and look poised doing so.) But let's not forget that, upon his return, Watson will have just overcome a season-ending ACL injury, a fate that tends to hamper mobile quarterbacks. I can't help but feel the specter of RGIII hanging over Watson's return to football. A high first-round pick like Watson, the dual-threat Griffin was named Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2012, a season that ended with a devastating knee injury that required reconstructive surgery. Griffin couldn't stay healthy following that and was out of Washington just three seasons after his dynamic rookie year. All the reports coming out of Houston's camp are positive, but as we learned from Indianapolis (more on them soon) last season, you can never be too sure about a team's handling of its most valuable commodity. Watson is the future in Houston and the face-to-be of the NFL ... as long as his knee holds up and his ROTY-worthy play continues. But that fate is far from guaranteed.



