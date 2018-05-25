Green Bay Packers training camp: Complete coverage

NFL teams will head off for training camps at the end of July. To tide you over until the official report dates, here are a few things to know about the Green Bay Packers.

2017 record: 7-9

Training camp schedule: TBA

Three players to watch: Aaron Rodgers, Jaire Alexander, Jimmy Graham

The Packers ' commitment to adding impact defensive backs early and often in the draft continued in 2018. In fact, the team's selection of Jaire Alexander as the 18th overall pick marked the third time in the last four years that Green Bay invested its first pick on a DB (Alexander, Kevin King in 2017 and Damarious Randall in 2015). The results, however, haven't proven positive. Green Bay traded Randall to the Cleveland Browns in March and has finished in the bottom half of the league against the pass the past two seasons (23rd in 2017 and 31st in 2016).

