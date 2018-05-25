Denver Broncos training camp: Complete coverage

NFL teams will head off for training camps at the end of July. To tide you over until the official report dates, here are a few things to know about the Denver Broncos.

2017 record: 5-11

Training camp schedule: TBA

Three players to watch: Case Keenum, Garett Bolles, Bradley Chubb

Post-draft analysis, courtesy Jeremy Bergman: There are few questions that Denver's defense can rebound from a postseason-less January, despite the departure of Aqib Talib. The offense, on the other hand, underwent an extreme makeover this spring, infused in parts with wisdom and leadership and in other ways with a wave of youth. The replacement for the inexperienced Trevor Siemian under center, Minneapolis Miracle posterman Case Keenum (30 years old), is older than every other starter on Denver's offense except for his two wide receivers (Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders) and tackle Jared Veldheer. All the while, John Elway has stocked the depth chart with late-millennial building blocks in second-year tackle Garett Bolles, rookie wideouts Courtland Sutton and DaeSean Hamilton, redshirt tight end Jake Butt and first-year tailback Royce Freeman. Denver's offense is a unit caught between two eras, that of the Lombardi-hoisting Peytonites and the Team That Elway Built. How those two cultures clash in 2018 will be a case study of Elway's ability to rebuild the franchise that reveres him.

