ATN Podcast: Letters from the future

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Chris Wesseling, Colleen Wolfe & Marc Sessler assemble to give you all the latest news around the NFL including Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown sitting out of Steelers OTAs (04:25), a Japanese football team banning their coaches for life (07:19) and an emerging new kicker battle. (14:01) The heroes close out the show with "Letters from the Future" (19:47).

