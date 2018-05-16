NFL training camp preview: Dallas Cowboys

NFL teams will head off for training camps at the end of July. To tide you over until the official report dates, here's a few things to know about the Dallas Cowboys.

2017 record: 9-7

Training camp schedule: Report on July 24; first practice is July 26

Three players to watch: Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott, Leighton Vander Esch

Post-draft burning question, courtesy Herbie Teope: The Cowboys have a large void to fill with the departures of wide receiver Dez Bryant and tight end Jason Witten, both of whom combined for 1,398 yards and 11 touchdowns on 132 catches in 2017. Dallas, however, got busy during the draft, using a third-round pick on Michael Gallup (81st overall) and a sixth-round pick on Cedric Wilson (208th overall) and trading for Tavon Austin, whom the Cowboys view as a running back. Still, there could be a committee approach at the receiver position among Gallup, Wilson, Allen Hurns, Cole Beasley, Terrance Williams and Deonte Thompson. As for tight end, the Cowboys won't replace Witten's production any time soon with rookie Dalton Schultz, Geoff Swaim, Blake Jarwin and Rico Gathers on the roster.