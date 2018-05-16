Cincinnati Bengals training camp: Complete coverage

NFL teams will head off for training camps at the end of July. To tide you over until the official report dates, here's a few things to know about the Cincinnati Bengals.

2017 record: 7-9

Training camp schedule: Players report July 26

Three players to watch: Cordy Glenn, Tyler Eifert, John Ross

Post-draft analysis, courtesy Jeremy Bergman: It wasn't too long ago that the Bengals were one of the most complete teams in football, making the postseason in five straight years, the first five of Andy Dalton's pro career. But Cincy was bounced in the Wild Card Round each time, then fell off in 2016 and '17 thanks to the departures of some key pieces: wide receivers Mohamed Sanu and Marvin Jones, left tackle Andrew Whitworth and right guard Kevin Zeitler. Not to mention, tight end Tyler Eifert logged just 10 total games over the last two seasons. This has made the Red Rifle's job all the more difficult, significantly altering the Dalton Scale in the process. But Cincy has restocked itself in 2018. Eifert and "redshirt" rookie John Ross are healthy after lost 2017 seasons. Tyler Boyd is primed for a breakout year in the slot. To shore up the O-line, Cincy acquired veteran tackle Cordy Glenn and drafted in-state center Billy Price. Life appears easier these days for Dalton and seven-time Pro Bowl wideout A.J. Green, but will Cincy's roster moves translate to the football field?

