Chicago Bears training camp: Complete coverage

NFL teams will head off for training camps at the end of July. To tide you over until the official report dates, here's a few things to know about the Chicago Bears.

2017 record: 5-11

Training camp schedule: July 21 through Aug. 11

Three players to watch: Mitchell Trubisky, Allen Robinson, Jordan Howard

Post-draft analysis, courtesy Herbie Teope: The Bears hired Matt Nagy, a former quarterbacks coach, as their new head coach, and Nagy's arrival should immediately pay off for second-year pro Mitch Trubisky, who threw for just 2,193 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 starts last year. The less-than-stellar numbers in a pass-happy NFL weren't Trubisky's fault, however, as the Bears struggled to put together a consistent receiving corps. That changes in 2018 with the free-agent signings of wide receivers Allen Robinson and Taylor Gabriel, and with the signing of tight end Trey Burton. With Nagy and what -- on paper -- appears to be a quality receiving unit, Trubisky is primed to show why the Bears traded up to select him as the second overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft.

