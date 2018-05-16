NFL training camp preview: Carolina Panthers

NFL teams will head off for training camps at the end of July. To tide you over until the official report dates, here's a few things to know about the Carolina Panthers.

2017 record: 11-5

Training camp schedule: TBA

Three players to watch: Cam Newton, C.J. Anderson, D.J. Moore

Post-draft burning question, courtesy Herbie Teope: Billionaire David Tepper is the new owner of the Panthers. And with the business side taken care of, focus falls on the football field, where Norv Turner takes control of the offense. Turner's history shows his affinity for running backs, as he has worked with the likes of Emmitt Smith, LaDainian Tomlinson, Stephen Davis, Adrian Peterson and Darren Sproles, among others. And Turner has a quality one-two punch in Christian McCaffrey and C.J. Anderson in Carolina. Because of the duo's unique skill set -- especially McCaffrey's receiving skills -- when combined with quarterback Cam Newton's proven history to gain yards, it will be fun to watch how Turner unleashes the ground game against opponents.