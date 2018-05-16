Buffalo Bills training camp: Complete coverage

NFL teams will head off for training camps at the end of July. To tide you over until the official report dates, here's a few things to know about the Buffalo Bills.

2017 record: 9-7

Training camp schedule: TBA

Three players to watch: Josh Allen, Star Lotulelei, Tremaine Edmunds

Post-draft analysis, courtesy Jeremy Bergman: You wouldn't know it by the roster in Buffalo -- or by the moves general manager Brandon Beane has been making -- but the Bills just broke a 17-year postseason drought last season. Unfortunately, within five months of losing ugly in Wild Card Weekend, Buffalo's playoff prospects for 2018 look even uglier. The weakest position group on the Bills' depth chart is the offensive line, which lost three starters, but the most fascinating one is under center. Only one quarterback on the roster (Nathan Peterman) was on the team in 2017, and he threw five picks in his first half as a starter. McCarron (acquired in free agency) and Josh Allen (drafted seventh overall) are considered the bridge and future, respectively. McCarron has done little to prove that he is a starting-caliber quarterback, and his slow-as-molasses market in free agency showed that the league didn't think that highly of him, either. Allen is considered a raw prospect who's all arm and no aim, but if the rookie puts together a dynamite preseason, would Buffalo consider tossing Allen into the fire? Since 2010, only three quarterbacks drafted in the top 10 have failed to start at least 12 games in their rookie year: Patrick Mahomes, Jared Goff and Jake Locker. Allen's no sure thing, but neither is the "veteran presence" brought in to bridge the gap. That's a recipe for early-season snaps.

