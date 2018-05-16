Baltimore Ravens training camp: Complete coverage

NFL teams will head off for training camps at the end of July. To tide you over until the official report dates, here's a few things to know about the Baltimore Ravens.

2017 record: 9-7

Training camp schedule: TBA

Three players to watch: Lamar Jackson, Joe Flacco, Michael Crabtree

Post-draft analysis, courtesy Jeremy Bergman: A franchise long maligned in its early iterations by issues under center -- Jeff Blake, anyone? -- the Flacco-led Ravens have been pretty darn successful. Since being drafted in 2008, the quarterback has led Baltimore to the postseason six times, including five straight trips to start his career, and one Super Bowl title. But Ravens fans haven't seen playoff football since the 2014 season, and Flacco, wrought by injuries, immobility and unimaginative play calling, has seen the league pass him by. Baltimore boldly recognized this new normal when it traded up to select Lamar Jackson, regarded by Mike Vick as a Mike Vick in the making. With the Ravens "in the lab" cooking up ways to utilize Jackson's unique skill set, is Flacco a dead man walking in Charm City? Baltimore can opt out of Flacco's deal -- set to expire in 2022 -- with little penalty after the 2019 season, but the Ravens could choose to transition out of Cool Joe's ice-cold offense as early as training camp and include Jackson in newly instituted RPO-friendly plays starting in Week 1. Flacco won't be out the door "five minutes" from now, as Steve Smith teased on draft night, but his time in Baltimore is running out. How long Flacco has left is up to the rookie.

Back to training camp main page