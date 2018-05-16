NFL training camp preview: Arizona Cardinals

NFL teams will head off for training camps at the end of July. To tide you over until the official report dates, here's a few things to know about the Arizona Cardinals.

2017 record: 8-8

Training camp schedule: TBA

Three players to watch: Sam Bradford, Josh Rosen, David Johnson

Post-draft burning question, courtesy Herbie Teope: Rookie quarterback Josh Rosen provides the future, but the first-round pick (10th overall) could become the present sooner than expected if Sam Bradford, who signed a two-year contract during free agency, can't stay healthy. Bradford hasn't been the role model of durability during his career, playing a full 16-game regular season just twice since entering the league as the first overall pick with the then-St. Louis Rams in 2010. While early reports on Rosen out of Arizona's OTAs are positive, it is important to temper enthusiasm, because players often look good practicing in shorts and helmets under no-contact rules. The true evaluations won't begin until the pads come on in training camp. Nevertheless, there is excitement growing for Rosen, and he needs to be ready to go at a moment's notice, given Bradford's injury history.