Atlanta Falcons training camp: Complete coverage

NFL teams will head off for training camps at the end of July. To tide you over until the official report dates, here's a few things to know about the Atlanta Falcons.

2017 record: 10-6

Training camp schedule: TBA

Three players to watch: Matt Ryan, Julio Jones, Devonta Freeman

It's hard to imagine an offense anchored by quarterback Matt Ryan , wide receiver Julio Jones and running back Devonta Freeman would finish the 2017 season ranked 15th in scoring (22.1 points per game), just one season removed from finishing first (33.8). But that is exactly what happened, leading a lot of fans and analysts to point fingers at offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, who took over when Kyle Shanahan became the 49ers head coach. In Sarkisian's first year, the offense experienced a significant drop in numerous statistical categories despite returning a relatively intact unit. As for the 2018 season, Ryan, Jones and Freeman are once again in the fold, and the Falcons added rookie wide receiver Calvin Ridley in the first round of the draft. On paper, Atlanta should field a potent unit, provided Sarkisian finds a way to call the right plays and get the most out of his group of talented weapons.

