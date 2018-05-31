Eighth grader gets scholarship offer from Michigan

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for May 31, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Tyler Martin is a 6-foot-3, 227-pound linebacker who's still in middle school. Keep an eye out for this potential Class of 2022 gridiron star.

Michigan football team makes an offer to local eighth grader https://t.co/f6u4I4gbKb pic.twitter.com/hIp17erGQ4 â Boston.com Sports (@BDCSports) May 31, 2018

2. Speaking of middle schoolers taking over the sports world... Check out this 8th grader, Kieran Collins, doing his best OBJ impersonation.

3. The Steelers unveiled their new throwback (oxymorons FTW) jerseys. Pittsburgh will don the unis in their Week 8 game vs. the Browns.

4. Kobe Bryant brought his Mamba mentality to Patriots practice on Wednesday. The five-time NBA champion spoke with players and posed for a few photos. It's worth noting that Bryant is a lifelong Eagles fan, I wonder if he ribbed them about Super Bowl LII.