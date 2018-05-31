Cardinals TE Jermaine Gresham saves stranded traveler

Everyone has an airlines-related horror story (or six) to share.

On Wednesday, passenger Delilah Cassidy narrowly escaped a truly frightful one -- all thanks to a 6-foot-5, 260-pound NFL tight end who restored her faith in humanity.

Her "angel?" None other than Jermaine Gresham of the Arizona Cardinals. Let's go to the tweets:

I consolidate my bags into one and they measure it and say itâs just a little too big. They proceed to charge me $50, except they only take credit card, no cash. Since I just got back from Europe all my cards are being declined as Chase doesnât know Iâm back. â Delilah Cassidy (@Delilah_Cassidy) May 30, 2018

Credit cards declining. Strict airline rules. We've all been there, Delilah.

Iâm astonished and tell him itâs fine not to worry and he hands the lady his card as the American Airlines employees stand in silence shocked by this manâs generosity. They swipe the card and he tells me to have a great flight and hop on board. â Delilah Cassidy (@Delilah_Cassidy) May 30, 2018

My heart is so happy. There are good people in this world. Be that person for someone because I know after this I sure will be. â Delilah Cassidy (@Delilah_Cassidy) May 30, 2018

And now, for the surprise ending we've all been waiting for.

In summation: You're the man, Jermaine Gresham.