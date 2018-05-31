Cardinals TE Jermaine Gresham saves stranded traveler

  • By Nick Toney
Everyone has an airlines-related horror story (or six) to share.

On Wednesday, passenger Delilah Cassidy narrowly escaped a truly frightful one -- all thanks to a 6-foot-5, 260-pound NFL tight end who restored her faith in humanity.

Her "angel?" None other than Jermaine Gresham of the Arizona Cardinals. Let's go to the tweets:

Credit cards declining. Strict airline rules. We've all been there, Delilah.

And now, for the surprise ending we've all been waiting for.

In summation: You're the man, Jermaine Gresham.

