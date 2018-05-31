Cardinals TE Jermaine Gresham saves stranded traveler

Everyone has an airlines-related horror story (or six) to share.
On Wednesday, passenger Delilah Cassidy narrowly escaped a truly frightful one -- all thanks to a 6-foot-5, 260-pound NFL tight end who restored her faith in humanity.
Her "angel?" None other than Jermaine Gresham of the Arizona Cardinals. Let's go to the tweets:
I consolidate my bags into one and they measure it and say itâs just a little too big. They proceed to charge me $50, except they only take credit card, no cash. Since I just got back from Europe all my cards are being declined as Chase doesnât know Iâm back.â Delilah Cassidy (@Delilah_Cassidy) May 30, 2018
Credit cards declining. Strict airline rules. We've all been there, Delilah.
Iâm astonished and tell him itâs fine not to worry and he hands the lady his card as the American Airlines employees stand in silence shocked by this manâs generosity. They swipe the card and he tells me to have a great flight and hop on board.â Delilah Cassidy (@Delilah_Cassidy) May 30, 2018
My heart is so happy. There are good people in this world. Be that person for someone because I know after this I sure will be.â Delilah Cassidy (@Delilah_Cassidy) May 30, 2018
And now, for the surprise ending we've all been waiting for.
Update: It was Jermaine Gresham. pic.twitter.com/aJ0bXoNm8Qâ Delilah Cassidy (@Delilah_Cassidy) May 30, 2018
In summation: You're the man, Jermaine Gresham.