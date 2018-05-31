Eric Weddle: Lamar Jackson has bright future ahead

First-round quarterback Lamar Jackson continues to be the talk of Baltimore Ravens' offseason workouts.

Speaking on NFL Network's Good Morning Football, Ravens safety Eric Weddle gushed about Jackson's ability.

"He's been great. Obviously you know why we took him," Weddle said. "He's as talented of a player that I've seen coming into my 12th year. He's got a live arm, he can sling it. Obviously, his ability to run and shake guys -- you see it in team drills where things break down, he gets out on the perimeter and guys aren't even close to him. "

Perhaps realizing the hype he was building about a rookie quarterback participating in non-contact offseason drills, Weddle couched his comments, noting Jackson must continue to grow before taking over the starting role.

"But he's got a long way to go. He's a rookie," Weddle said. "It's hard to make that transition, especially for quarterbacks that come from those crazy offenses that they're doing nowadays. But [offensive coordinator] Marty [Mornhinweg] is doing a great job implementing a lot of the stuff he did, along with Joe [Flacco].

"So I think he's got a bright future, but I don't know what the plan is for him play-wise. I know Joe is having an outstanding camp -- he's healthy. And we're going to go as far as Joe takes us, quite honestly."

Flacco remains the starting QB. For now.

It won't take much for Ravens fans to scream for Jackson to take the reins. After watching Flacco struggle to move the ball the last several seasons, patience is waning in the Charm City. Eventually, Jackson will take over. When that happens depends on how Flacco responds to open the season.