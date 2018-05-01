2018 NFL London Games Ticket News

The schedule for the 2018 NFL London Games features a series of firsts, including a debut at a new stadium and three teams playing a regular-season game in London for the first time including Super Bowl LII Champions, the Philadelphia Eagles facing the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley.

The 2018 London Games schedule is as follows:

Week Date Visiting Team Home Team Stadium 6 (Kickoff 6pm ) Oct 14 Seattle Seahawks Oakland Raiders Tottenham Hotspur 7 (Kickoff 2:30pm) Oct 21 Tennessee Titans Los Angeles Chargers Wembley 8 (Kickoff 1:30pm) Oct 28 Philadelphia Eagles Jacksonville Jaguars Wembley

SINGLE GAME TICKETS

Tickets for both Wembley game are now sold out but limited hospitality tickets remain on sale for the Titans/Chargers game and can be purchsed via ticketmaster.co.uk/NFL.



Wheelchair spaces and personal assistant seats are distributed across all levels of the stadium. For Accessible seating, please call Wembley Stadium on 0800 093 0824.

A ticketing FAQs can be found here.

*Child tickets are 16 & under

Please note that ticket category names at Wembley stadium have changed since the 2017 NFL London Games.

Seattle Seahawks v Oakland Raiders at Tottenham Hotspur, October 14



We know that many of you are waiting for us to announce the onsale dates for Seattle Seahawks vs Oakland Raiders at the new Tottenham Hotspur stadium. Due to the stadium being under construction, we do not yet have a full, finalised seating plan for NFL games. For example, US broadcasters of NFL games require considerably more camera positions than for a soccer game (minimum of 27) and they need the opportunity to survey the stadium. To ensure that we deliver the best possible fan experience - and to avoid selling seats that we later discover will have an obstructed view - we cannot go on sale until this seating plan has been finalised. We expect to begin hospitality ticket sales in June, with all other tickets likely to follow in early August.

We currently anticipate that at least 90 per cent of Wembley season ticket holders will be able to purchase the same number of tickets at Tottenham as at Wembley (up to a maximum of four per account holder).

If you did not purchase Wembley season tickets, any remaining Tottenham Hotspur stadium tickets will be available from August.

Travel Packages

Are there ticket and travel packages available?

Thomas Cook and On Location are the only official travel partners of NFL UK. To find out more about the packages available please visit:

Thomas Cook - Hotel and ticket packages remain on sale for the Titans/Chargers game but packages for the Eagles/Jaguars game are sold out