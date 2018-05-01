2018 NFL London Games Ticket News

The schedule for the 2018 NFL London Games features a series of firsts, including a debut at a new stadium and three teams playing a regular-season game in London for the first time including Super Bowl LII Champions, the Philadelphia Eagles facing the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley.
The 2018 London Games schedule is as follows:
|Week
|Date
|Visiting Team
|Home Team
|Stadium
|6 (Kickoff 6pm )
|Oct 14
|Seattle Seahawks
|Oakland Raiders
|Tottenham Hotspur
|7 (Kickoff 2:30pm)
|Oct 21
|Tennessee Titans
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Wembley
|8 (Kickoff 1:30pm)
|Oct 28
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Wembley
SINGLE GAME TICKETS
Tickets for both Wembley game are now sold out but limited hospitality tickets remain on sale for the Titans/Chargers game and can be purchsed via ticketmaster.co.uk/NFL.
Wheelchair spaces and personal assistant seats are distributed across all levels of the stadium. For Accessible seating, please call Wembley Stadium on 0800 093 0824.
A ticketing FAQs can be found here.
|Ticket categories
|Single game ticket prices
|Wembley season ticket (2 Games)
|LEVEL 2 CLUB SEATING
|Premium Sideline Central
|£156 Sold out
|£280.80 - Sold out
|Premium Sideline
|£151 Sold out
|£271.80 - Sold out
|Club End Zone
|£111 Sold out
|£199.80 - Sold out
|GENERAL ADMISSION
|Cat 1
|£116 Sold out
|£208.80 - Sold out
|Cat 2
|£111 Sold out
|£199.80 - Sold out
|Cat 3
|£83.50 Sold out
|£150.30 - Sold out
|Cat 4
|£76 Sold out
|£136.80 - Sold out
|Cat 5
|£73.50 Sold out
|£132.30 - Sold out
|Cat 6
|£56 Sold out
|£100.80 - Sold out
|Cat 7
|£51 Sold out
|£91.8 - Sold out
|Cat 8
|£46 Sold out
|£82.8 - Sold out
|Cat 9
|£41 Sold out
|£73.8 - Sold out
|Child* (Blocks 127-131)
|£23.50 Sold Out
|£46.50 - Sold out
|Child* (Blocks 513, 514, 518-520)
|£21 Sold Out
|
£42 - Sold out
|HOSPITALITY
|Sapphire package
|£359 Sold Out
|N/A
|Diamond package
|£479 ON SALE (Titans/Chargers)
|N/A
|Platinum package
|£699 ON SALE (Titans/Chargers)
|N/A
|TRAVEL PACKAGES
|Thomas Cook
|£179 ON SALE (Titans/Chargers)
|N/A
|NFL On Location
|More information here
|N/A
*Child tickets are 16 & under
Please note that ticket category names at Wembley stadium have changed since the 2017 NFL London Games.
Seattle Seahawks v Oakland Raiders at Tottenham Hotspur, October 14
We know that many of you are waiting for us to announce the onsale dates for Seattle Seahawks vs Oakland Raiders at the new Tottenham Hotspur stadium. Due to the stadium being under construction, we do not yet have a full, finalised seating plan for NFL games. For example, US broadcasters of NFL games require considerably more camera positions than for a soccer game (minimum of 27) and they need the opportunity to survey the stadium. To ensure that we deliver the best possible fan experience - and to avoid selling seats that we later discover will have an obstructed view - we cannot go on sale until this seating plan has been finalised. We expect to begin hospitality ticket sales in June, with all other tickets likely to follow in early August.
We currently anticipate that at least 90 per cent of Wembley season ticket holders will be able to purchase the same number of tickets at Tottenham as at Wembley (up to a maximum of four per account holder).
If you did not purchase Wembley season tickets, any remaining Tottenham Hotspur stadium tickets will be available from August.
Travel Packages
Are there ticket and travel packages available?
Thomas Cook and On Location are the only official travel partners of NFL UK. To find out more about the packages available please visit:
Thomas Cook - Hotel and ticket packages remain on sale for the Titans/Chargers game but packages for the Eagles/Jaguars game are sold outOn Location