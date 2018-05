Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks debate if the 2017 divisional champs have gotten better or worse so far this offseason (14:38). The guys also cover the wild front office story coming out of the NBA (00:33) and Brandon Marshall signing with Seattle (6:07). DJ and Bucky then keep the basketball theme going by picking their favorite role player or "6th man" in the NFL (42:25).

Listen to the podcast below: