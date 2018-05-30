Colts honor Indiana teacher who stopped school shooting

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for May 30, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. The Colts honored the teacher (and former football player) who stopped a school shooting in Noblesville, Ind. last week. Several years before becoming a science teacher, Jason Seaman was a defensive lineman at Southern Illinois.

Over $90,000 has been raised through sales of the T-shirt and other fundraisers. Proceeds will go to Seaman and a student who was critically injured in the shooting.

2. Joe Thomas has one-upped Damarious Randall's Cavs wager.

3. Could Alabama winning the national championship back in January be the key to victory for LeBron James and the Cavs?

4. Saquon Barkley threw out the first pitch in Tuesday's Astros-Yankees game. The Giants RB also tried to recruit Aaron Judge.