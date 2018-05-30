Colts honor Indiana teacher who stopped school shooting

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for May 30, 2018. This is The Extra Point.
1. The Colts honored the teacher (and former football player) who stopped a school shooting in Noblesville, Ind. last week. Several years before becoming a science teacher, Jason Seaman was a defensive lineman at Southern Illinois.
Colts show support for the teacher who stopped the Noblesville school shooting. #NobStrong. https://t.co/18fC32ihTU pic.twitter.com/nz6wFpohRzâ Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 30, 2018
Over $90,000 has been raised through sales of the T-shirt and other fundraisers. Proceeds will go to Seaman and a student who was critically injured in the shooting.
2. Joe Thomas has one-upped Damarious Randall's Cavs wager.
Iâm so confident in my @cavs, if the @warriors win the 2018 NBA finals, Iâll buy anyone who retweets this a signed @StephenCurry30 gameworn jersey. Even you @RandallTime. @KingJames https://t.co/zsQp3LxGbuâ Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) May 30, 2018
3. Could Alabama winning the national championship back in January be the key to victory for LeBron James and the Cavs?
Good news for LeBron. pic.twitter.com/F28SdZLAwxâ ESPN (@espn) May 28, 2018
4. Saquon Barkley threw out the first pitch in Tuesday's Astros-Yankees game. The Giants RB also tried to recruit Aaron Judge.
Hometown kid returns to the Bronx!@saquon @Yankees ï¿½ï¿½â¾ï¸ pic.twitter.com/agF5oJz9Qjâ New York Giants (@Giants) May 29, 2018
Barkley on Aaron Judge: âHe could be a tight end or a D end, easily.ââ Deesha Thosar (@DeeshaThosar) May 29, 2018
Barkley recruited Judge to join the Giants squad, but the #Yankees slugger wasnât biting.
(Also in here, Barkleyâs dad is actually a #Mets fan.) pic.twitter.com/d92g4f8IVC