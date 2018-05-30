Charges against Cardinals WR Christian Kirk dropped

The charges against Arizona Cardinals rookie wide receiver Christian Kirk stemming from a February incident in Arizona were dismissed Wednesday by the Scottsdale City (Ariz.) Attorney's Office.

Kirk was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and property damage on Feb. 3. Kirk was seen throwing rocks at cars with a friend while attending the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale earlier this year, according to the Scottsdale police.

"The suspects were intoxicated and leaving the WMPO," the Scottsdale police told azcentral.com. "As they were walking through a parking lot, security personnel observed them throwing rocks at cars and breaking a window of at least one of them."

According to a police report obtained by NFL.com, the arresting officer was alerted to two men, one of whom was Kirk, by a man lying down in a van allegedly damaged by a rock thrown by Kirk and his friend. The man then observed Kirk and his friend throwing rocks at other cars and semi-trucks.

The Cardinals selected Kirk with their second-round pick (No. 47 overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft.