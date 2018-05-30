Damarious Randall: Jersey offer on Twitter was a joke

Hey, everybody -- Damarious Randall didn't think you'd take his "you all get a jersey" Oprah moment seriously.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, the Browns safety indicated he doesn't really intend to give everyone who retweets his now infamous "jerseys" tweet a jersey if the Cleveland Cavaliers win the NBA title.

If the Cleveland Cavaliers win the 2018 NBA finals Iâll buy everyone who retweetâs this a jersey... â Damarious Randall (@RandallTime) May 29, 2018

"I definitely didn't think the Cleveland fan base would go this crazy about it," Randall said, via ESPN's Pat McManamon. "Obviously, it is a joke. Just to know how passionate this fan base is, it is really encouraging."

While Randall would like to give jerseys to fans in the event of a Cavaliers victory, basic logic would tell you that he simply got caught up in the hoopla that comes with trying to fit in among an excited Cleveland sports fan base. Also, it would take some sort of Marshall Plan-like operation for him to deliver jerseys to whomever is behind the more than 818,000 retweets he's received (a bunch of those got to be bots, right?).

"Honestly, I didn't think it was going to get over 100 [retweets], to be honest," said Randall, who added that would do "something" for fans regardless of the NBA Finals result.

Randall is quickly learning the power of social media. He might want to think twice next time he's on Twitter -- or just listen to some sound advice from new Browns teammate Tyrod Taylor.

"Don't hit send," Taylor said.