Tre Boston making free-agent visit to Cardinals

The Cardinals are in need of safety help.

Enter Tre Boston, currently on an airplane zooming toward Arizona, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

The free-agent safety is set for a team visit after spending last season with the Chargers. Boston's only other known meet-and-greet was a mid-May gathering with the Colts.

With plans to deploy versatile second-year defender Budda Baker in their nickel package, the Cardinals could use depth at the back of their defense.

Boston, 25, put together a solid campaign for Los Angeles in 2017, finishing as the league's 36th-ranked safety, per Pro Football Focus, while grading out positively in coverage. The 2014 fourth-rounder spent his first three seasons with the Panthers.

The problem for Boston -- and all safeties -- is a market that has virtually forgotten about the position, leaving fellow ex-starters Kenny Vaccaro and Eric Reid without a home.

We'll find out soon enough if Boston can make it happen in Arizona.