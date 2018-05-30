Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown miss recent OTAs

It turns out Le'Veon Bell isn't the only high-profile Pittsburgh Steelers player to exercise his right to skip voluntary organized team activities.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and receiver Antonio Brown have missed the past four and three practices, respectively, Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported. Multiple players confirmed the duo's absence.

"It's tough, you wish they were here," guard David DeCastro said. "It's a team event, but it's not real football yet. It's one of those things, you just look at it as an older guy, just get in shape.

"It would be great if they were out here, but at the same time we'll be all right. I think they'll definitely be all right."

No reason for the absences was given.

It's within a player's right to skip voluntary workouts. The Steelers' absences, however, are especially notable after Brown suggested last week that Bell should be at OTAs.

"The first rule of getting better is showing up," Brown told reporters at the time. "You can't make anything better without showing up."

Big Ben's absence is also interesting after the hullaballoo regarding how much he'd help mentor rookie quarterback Mason Rudolph.

In the grand scheme, the absences likely will mean very little. Skipping OTAs opened opportunities for younger players to get more reps before training camp.

If the veterans are skipping workouts to avoid injury, that move was underscored in Steelers practice Wednesday. Offensive tackle Jerald Hawkins went down with a knee injury, per reporters on the scene. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo then reported that tight end Jake McGee suffered what is believed to be a torn Achilles tendon, per sources informed of the injury.