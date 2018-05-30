Kareem Hunt working to improve his receiving skills

Fresh off leading the league in rushing as a rookie, Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt wants to be more than just a rusher.

The second-year pro has used organized team activities to focus on increasing his versatility out of the backfield.

"I'm just working on my game all around," Hunt said last week at organized team activities, via the Chiefs' official website. "I'm catching the ball more and running a lot more routes."

In addition to posting 1,327 yards rushing and eight touchdowns in 2017, Hunt proved he could be a weapon as a receiver by posting 53 catches for 455 yards and three touchdowns.

The Chiefs want to fully incorporate Hunt in the passing game and the running back embraces the idea of more touches in the open field.

"I like it," Hunt said. "It gives me the opportunity to get the ball in open space and make people miss. The toughest part is just making the play -- being able to lock in on the ball -- and to make something happen after."

The Chiefs' desire to get Hunt involved as a receiver also makes sense as the team transitions to Patrick Mahomes at quarterback.

Hunt could serve as the perfect security blanket for Mahomes in the team's short passing game, and Hunt is in the right offensive system when considering coach Andy Reid's history.

Going back to his time with the Philadelphia Eagles, Reid has often deployed versatile ball carriers, a group that includes Duce Staley, Brian Westbrook and LeSean McCoy in Philadelphia and Jamaal Charles in Kansas City.

Now, consider the career-high catches in a single season each of those rushers posted under Reid: Westbrook recorded an eye-popping 90 catches in 2007; Staley posted 63 catches in 2001; McCoy, now with the Buffalo Bills, totaled 78 receptions in 2010; and Charles totaled 70 catches in 2013, which marked Reid's first season with the Chiefs.

Given those numbers, Hunt appears primed to join a notable list of featured running backs to thrive in Reid's scheme as a receiver.