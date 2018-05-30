Kam Chancellor: If my body says I can play, I'm playing

Questions continue to linger about Kam Chancellor's future after he suffered a career-threatening neck injury last season.

Speaking publicly for the first time since the injury, the hard-hitting safety told WVEC-TV in his hometown of Norfolk, Virginia, he wants to continue his career if he's medically cleared.

"If my body says I can play, I'm playing," Chancellor said. "If my body says don't play, I'm not playing. I'll listen. I'm a very good listener."

Seahawks general manager John Schneider said before the draft that Chancellor was scheduled to have a scan in late June or early July. Other updates on the safety have been few and far between.

The 30-year-old Chancellor missed seven games last season and eventually went on injured reserve due to the neck injury. In January, coach Pete Carroll said Chancellor and Cliff Avril (whom the Seahawks already released) would "have a hard time playing again." NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported in February that Kam plans to continue his career if medically cleared.

"I don't see myself as old," Chancellor told WVEC-TV. "I feel like I'm still in my prime, so it's not an age thing at all. It's just a matter of structural issues in the neck and if they change or not."

If Chancellor can't continue playing, Bradley McDougald is projected to start alongside Earl Thomas in Seattle's remade defense.