ATN Podcast: Dream Super Bowl LIII matchups

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Chris Wesseling & Marc Sessler reunite after Marc's not-so-refreshing staycation to discuss the latest news from around the league. The heroes react to the news of Brandon Marshall signing with the Seahawks (5:00), Cliff Avril's intriguing comments about Pete Carroll possibly losing the locker room after Seattle's Super Bowl XLIX loss (15:00) and a new Browns player who might have to open up his wallet after opening his mouth (30:00). The heroes give their thoughts on what the next great NFL rivalry could be (33:00) and the Super Bowl dream matchups they'd like to see this upcoming season.

