DDFP: Cliff Avril; which team is the greatest dynasty?

Dave Dameshek is joined in Studio 66 by Handsome Hank and Cole Wright to discuss Cliff Avril's strong comments on Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll. Avril, while in Studio 66 said Carroll lost the team following their loss to New England in Super Bowl XLIX, so the group debates whether the Seahawks would have been considered a dynasty if they won (11:15). Also, are the Golden State Warriors on the brink of dynasty status if they defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers again (19:25). The gang also touches on the coolest concerts they've been to (5:45) and a voicemail from Kent Brown's mom on Cal Ripken Jr. (49:20).

