Senior Bowl hires Seahawks' Jim Nagy as executive director

The Reese's Senior Bowl has hired Jim Nagy as its new executive director.

Nagy comes from the Seattle Seahawks, where he served for five years as the club's scout for the Southeast region. He replaces Phil Savage, who was the Senior Bowl's executive director for six years.

"Jim is a proven and respected 18-year NFL scouting veteran with long-standing relationships across the league, among college coaches nationwide, and with certified player agents," stated Mobile Arts and Sports Association chairman Angus Cooper in an announcement posted to the Senior Bowl website. "His positive leadership skills acquired under legendary coaches like Bill Belichick and Pete Carroll will be a huge asset to the Reese's Senior Bowl."

Savage, the former Cleveland Browns general manager, parted ways with the Senior Bowl two weeks ago. Nagy will be joined by former Mississippi State head coach and longtime NFL assistant Sylvester Croom, who will serve as the game's senior vice president of operations.

"I am extremely humbled to be the new Executive Director of the Reese's Senior Bowl," Nagy stated in the announcement. "I view this position as a stewardship to the City of Mobile, my family's home the past 11 years, and the National Football League and I will bring great passion to both roles. The Reese's Senior Bowl has been the preeminent college all-star game for the past 68 years and our staff will strive to improve the event for the National Football League and the local Mobile community on a yearly basis."

