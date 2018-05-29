Damarious Randall will buy 800K+ jerseys if Cavs win Finals

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for May 29, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Browns S Damarious Randall could be on the hook for over 800K jerseys -- the number is growing by the minute -- if the Cavs upset the Warriors in the 2018 NBA Finals.

If the Cleveland Cavaliers win the 2018 NBA finals Iâll buy everyone who retweetâs this a jersey... â Damarious Randall (@RandallTime) May 29, 2018

Randall's post is (reportedly) already the 14th most-retweeted tweet of all time.

2. We hope everyone enjoyed their Memorial Day and took some time to think about the service members who made the ultimate sacrifice. Check out this video to learn more about the life of the late great Pat Tillman.

3. Most fans last saw Tom Brady throwing for 505 yards and three touchdowns in Super Bowl LII. Over the weekend, the 2017 NFL MVP was seen throwing passes from yacht-to-yacht in Monaco -- Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo was his WR.

4. Congrats to Chiefs OT Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, today he's graduating from the McGill University in Montreal. Duvernay-Tardif has earned his medical degree and will officially become Dr. LTD.