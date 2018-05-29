18 for '18: Offensive prospects who will be NFL stars

School: Oklahoma



Among the top 10 rushers in the Big 12 last year, only one averaged better than 6 yards per carry -- that would be Anderson (6.2), who exploded onto the scene as a first-year starter. To do so, the nephew of former Alabama star and Chicago Bears DE Mark Anderson overcame two season-ending injuries -- a broken leg in 2015 and a fractured vertebrae in 2016 -- to show breakaway speed and elusiveness in the open field at 220 pounds. It took some time -- over the first half of the last season, Anderson had just 82 yards -- but in the second half of the year, he gashed Big 12 competition with 100-yard games in five of six contests. With Baker Mayfield now off to the NFL, don't be surprised if the OU offense becomes a bit more run-centric this fall. That would mean all the more action for Anderson, who could use all the carries he can get to show scouts more than a half-season sampling of his top form.