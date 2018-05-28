Raiders to Vegas Golden Knights: 'Just Win Baby'

When the Vegas Golden Knights take the ice for Game 1 of their Stanley Cup Final tonight against the Washington Capitals, they'll have their soon-to-be professional sports brethren standing in their corner.

The Oakland Raiders took out a full-page newspaper ad in the Las Vegas Review-Journal to show their support for the Golden Knights' most improbable of improbable runs for hockey's holy grail:

The Raiders took out a full page ad in todayâs Las Vegas Review-Journal wishing the Vegas Golden Knights luck before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. Raiders owner Mark Davis will be at tonightâs game. pic.twitter.com/GiyeDMEE4p â Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) May 28, 2018

This isn't the first time the Raiders have publicly thrown their support to Las Vegas' sport teams. On Sunday, they also took out an ad to wish the Aces good luck in their inaugural WNBA season in Las Vegas. They also threw their support behind the Golden State Warriors in 2015.

The Raiders did the same thing yesterday before the Las Vegas Acesâ first home WNBA game at Mandalay Bay. Mark Davis was courtside for the game. The Raidersâ new stadium across the freeway from Mandalay Bay will be finished before the 2020 season. pic.twitter.com/0GBnvMkmPb â Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) May 28, 2018

The Golden Knights are the first expansion team in NHL history (who didn't have to compete against other expansion teams; sorry, 1967-68 Blues) to make a Stanley Cup Final.

This isn't the first time the Raiders have shown their support for the Golden Knights. They also wished the team good luck when they played the San Jose Sharks.

There's a lot of pressure that goes into trying to win a city's first professional sports title. Perhaps the Raiders hope that's one thing they won't necessarily have to worry about when they arrive at their new home in the desert.