NFL players honor fallen soldiers on Memorial Day

Memorial Day isn't about having the day off from work and going to BBQs -- it's about paying homage to the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

On Monday, NFL players and teams posted tributes on social media to the servicemen and women who died while serving the country in the U.S. Armed Forces:

Thanks to all those who have served, especially those who paid the ultimate sacrifice!



#TrueSaints â New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 28, 2018

God bless the heroes in our military, past and present who make the ultimate sacrifice of LIFE for our daily freedom. #ThankYou #MemorialDay ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ â D-Ware (@DeMarcusWare) May 28, 2018

To all the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice to serve and protect our country, we thank you and we remember you.#MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/xPi72qdE7i â Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 28, 2018

Today we remember and honor the brave men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.#MemorialDayï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/SwFmGNvY0V â Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) May 28, 2018

Take a moment today to reflect on the sacrifice so many have made to protect our nation. Thank You to all men and women who serve America in the military! ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ â Joe Reitz (@JoeReitz76) May 28, 2018

As we remember our slain service men and women today, pray God's blessing, comfort, and peace on their families as they continue to grieve. Our freedom is not without sacrifice. Our debt is one we can not repay. #MemorialDay ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ â Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) May 28, 2018

Thank you to all who have served past, present and future. Thank you to your families. Thank you for you sacrifice so that my family, friends and I can live not only in this country freely but in this world freely. Your love for other made today possible. #BlessedMemorialDay ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ â Ian Williams (@IWilliams95) May 28, 2018

So thankful for that sacrifice that so many made for our entire country. Today we honor those brave men and women. https://t.co/9ddhCpn8bU â Demario Davis #56 (@demario__davis) May 28, 2018

Today, we remember the real heroes: those who gave everything so we don't have to. pic.twitter.com/KVE1Vm3ZZl â Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 28, 2018

Today we remember the fallen. Thank you all who serve and have served. We hope that each of you has a safe and happy #MemorialDay. pic.twitter.com/RCIt2u5LRg â Best Attraction for Sports Fans (@ProFootballHOF) May 28, 2018

#MemorialDay2018 - We honor and remember those men and women who served and made the ultimate sacrifice for our great nation. pic.twitter.com/YutAKiqria â New York Giants (@Giants) May 28, 2018

We remember and honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. pic.twitter.com/CCSOGsnIm4 â Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) May 28, 2018

Salute to all the service men who put their life on line to keep us safe and out harms way ! Respect â kwebb (@kayvonwebster) May 28, 2018

On this Memorial Day, we honor the men and women who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country. pic.twitter.com/FiNAKIxZaz â Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 28, 2018

Happy Memorial Day to the real HEROES, the people who risked their lives for our freedom. Thank you!! ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½#MemorialDay #Agent89ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ââï¸ pic.twitter.com/nbvDgfwRPz â Steve Smith Sr (@89SteveSmith) May 28, 2018

Today and every day, we remember the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. #MemorialDayï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/SASbC6yX4j â Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 28, 2018

Thanks to all those men and women, past and present that have served this great country! We appreciate all the sacrifices you and your families have made for our freedom! God bless America ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ â Adam Thielen (@athielen19) May 28, 2018

On this Memorial Day, we honor and remember those who served and made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. pic.twitter.com/ZprYD3JpfL â Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 28, 2018