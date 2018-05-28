Around the NFL  

 

 

NFL players honor fallen soldiers on Memorial Day

Print
  • By Around The NFL staff NFL.com
More Columns >

Memorial Day isn't about having the day off from work and going to BBQs -- it's about paying homage to the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

On Monday, NFL players and teams posted tributes on social media to the servicemen and women who died while serving the country in the U.S. Armed Forces:

Print

Fan Discussion

View all comments