Falcons GM: Rodgers told me to get Ryan deal done

Atlanta Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff recently provided insight on putting together quarterback Matt Ryan's contract during a guest appearance on Andrew Brandt's The Business of Sports podcast.

Dimitroff dove into the business side of football, discussing how the Falcons wanted to get a deal done with Ryan and complimented the open lines of communications with Ryan's agent, Tom Condon of CAA Sports.

But the Falcons general manager also offered up a humorous nugget on Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers from a chance meeting in Minneapolis.

"I saw Aaron, interestingly enough, at the Super Bowl in the airport," Dimitroff said. "He just said to me, 'We don't know each other that well, but just get this deal done with Matt first so I can get on with my life.'"

The Falcons eventually signed Ryan to a blockbuster five-year, $150 million deal with $100 million guaranteed, so the spotlight now shifts to the Packers, Rodgers and the quarterback's agent, David Dunn of Athletes First.

Rodgers has two years remaining on his contract, and will earn base salaries of $19.8 million in 2018 and $20 million in 2020.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has indicated numerous times throughout the offseason that the team wants to get something done on Rodgers' contract soon.

And NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on the heels of Ryan's deal that the expectation is for a deal to be accomplished between the Packers and Rodgers before Green Bay reports for training camp.

But until the contract is signed, the Rodgers Watch continues.