Gruden on LB Johnson: We love stealing from Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs parted ways with longtime linebacker Derrick Johnson, opting to get younger on defense. That opened the door for the AFC West rival Oakland Raiders to swoop in and sign the linebacker.

Speaking on a Raiders' season ticket holders conference call earlier this week, coach Jon Gruden was asked if Oakland had done enough to shore up the middle of its defense. Gruden proceeded to gush about his new 35-year-old linebacker.

"We feel like we have solidified the middle of our defense big time," Gruden said, via SilverandBlackPride.com. "We added Derrick Johnson, the all-time leading tackler in Kansas City Chiefs history. He started every game for them last year. They were the division champions."

Though the situations are much different this time around, Gruden, feeling his oats, then compared swiping Johnson to his last stint with the Raiders, when Oakland brought in several former Chiefs.

"Last time I was here at Oakland we stole Rich Gannon from Kansas City, we took Andre Rison from the Chiefs, we took Albert Lewis from the Chiefs," Gruden said. "We love stealing from the Chiefs. So now we got Derrick Johnson and I'm on my way to the Raiders store to pick up a Derrick Johnson Raiders jersey. I'm gonna wear it home tonight."

