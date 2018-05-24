Rams DE Morgan Fox suffers torn ACL in practice

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Morgan Fox is out for the remainder of the year after suffering a torn ACL during organized team activities on Thursday, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Fox played in 16 games last year (one start) and had 2.5 sacks.

He joined the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and battled his way onto the active roster, ultimately appearing in five tilts during his rookie campaign and had five tackles.

Fox is the third player to incur this injury during OTAs this week. Eagles linebacker Paul Worrilow and Chargers tight end Hunter Henry both suffered the injury on Tuesday.