Chargers sign fan battling bone cancer

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for May 24, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. The Chargers signed Jack Hirsch, a lifelong fan who's battling bone cancer, to a one-day contract.

2. Seahawks DE Dion Jordan, DE Marcus Smith, and DB Tedric Thompson surprised students at Cleveland STEM high school with $20K for new sports equipment.

With a grant through @NFLFoundation, we have donated $20,000 to Cleveland High School to provide them with brand new equipment for their football program. ï¿½ï¿½ #12Tour pic.twitter.com/x2AiCR5n87 â Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) May 24, 2018

"Being able to present them the $20,000 check, that was probably one of the greatest gifts, top 10 of my life," said Smith. "I'll remember this forever."

3. Who's your pick for the Picasso of the 2018 NFL Draft class? Watch Josh Rosen, Baker Mayfield, Lamar Jackson, and more NFL rookies hilariously attempt to draw their team's logo.

NFL rookies try to draw their team logos! ï¿½ï¿½



And the results are... ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/kZNITS6M28 â NFL (@NFL) May 24, 2018

4. Dorian Miller was in the middle of an Uber Eats delivery when he got a call from his agent saying he needed to go to Jets minicamp. Check out the offensive guard's unique journey to the NFL.